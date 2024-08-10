Deadly Clashes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Three Pakistani Soldiers Among The Casualties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Pakistani military has announced that at least three and four were killed in clashes between the and militants in the northwest of the country.

According to the statement by the Pakistani army, these clashes occurred on Saturday, August 10, between security forces and militants at three different locations in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This comes amid a surge in in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions of Pakistan in recent months.

Previously, three Pakistani soldiers were killed in a confrontation with armed militants in South Waziristan.

According to a report by the“Pakistani Institute for Conflict and Security Studies,” more than 580 people, including security forces and civilians, have been killed in over 550 militant attacks across Pakistan in the past seven months.

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in militant attacks in Pakistan, particularly targeting Pakistani security forces and civilians. These attacks have added to the growing instability in the region, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan being the most affected areas.

There are allegations that the Afghan Taliban are providing support to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant group responsible for many of these attacks. The Afghan Taliban have been accused of offering sanctuary and resources to TTP fighters, enabling them to launch operations across the border into Pakistan.

However, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has repeatedly denied these allegations, insisting that they do not support or harbor TTP militants. Despite these denials, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated, with Pakistan expressing growing concern over cross-border militancy and its impact on national security.

The situation remains volatile, with both countries facing significant challenges in managing the security threats posed by these militant groups.

