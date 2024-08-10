Russians Massively Attack Civilians With Drones In Kherson Region - Six Wounded In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are massively attacking civilians with drones in Kherson and in the villages of the suburbs, six people have been wounded since the morning.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, in addition to the smoke in Kherson , we observe the activity of enemy drones. Since the morning, the Russian military has been massively attacking civilians in the coastal areas with drones. As of this hour, we already have 6 victims," he said.

According to Prokudin, people who are at public transport stops and near shops are being targeted.

"I urge residents of the suburbs, Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka and Dniprovsky district to stay at home if possible. Do not go out unless you have to, so as not to put yourself in danger," Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were taken to a hospital in Kherson after being injured as a result of explosives dropped from Russian drones.