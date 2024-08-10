Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
8/10/2024 7:12:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated, the officials said.
Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a“communication deficient forest area”, they added.
MENAFN10082024000215011059ID1108539738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.