‘How Many Children Lost Their Loved Ones,’ Asks Emotional PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi who is on a visit to the landslide-ravaged Wayanad on Saturday asked how many children lost their loved ones while visiting the damaged G.V.H.S. School Vellarmala.

After landing at Kalpetta, he first stopped at the damaged state-run GVHS School Vellarmala.

“How many children lost their loved ones,” an emotional PM Modi asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi who were accompanying him. Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) was also present and has been in the affected areas for the past three days.

PM Modi was also deeply moved on seeing the damaged school has suffered and was asked numerous questions to the Chief Minister about the rehabilitation of the landslide victims.

The G.V.H.S. School Vellarmala had 582 students of which 27 students are reportedly missing.

The Prime Minister spent 15 minutes at the school and also enquired about the plans for a new school building.

PM Modi also visited the 190-foot Bailey bridge erected by the Indian Army, walked through it and interacted with the defence officials.

He also visited a local hospital where he met the injured victims and also visited a relief camp.

PM Modi will also chair a review meeting in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials will be present.

A day before the Prime Minister visited the landslide-struck region, the Kerala government sought Rs 2,000 crore in financial assistance for the rehabilitation and relief work in the disaster-hit region.

The PM will return to Kannur and then fly back to Delhi in the evening.

Earlier, PM Modi landed at the Kannur airport where he was received by Kerala Governor, Chief Minister and top Central and state government officials.

On July 30, a landslide hit the Wayanad leaving 416 dead and over 150 missing.