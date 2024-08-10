Russians Attack Civilians With Drone In Kherson, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians attacked civilians with a drone, leaving two wounded, one in serious condition.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military attacked a resident of Kherson in the Dnipro district with a UAV. The 53-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of the drone's explosive drop. Doctors are currently examining him and providing the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Later, the RMA reported that another victim was hospitalised as a result of an attack by an enemy drone in Kherson .

The 75-year-old man sustained blast trauma and a leg injury. The victim is in serious condition, and doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Russian military struc 17 settlements in the Kherson region, six people were wounded.