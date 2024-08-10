Oil Price Increases In Global Markets
Date
8/10/2024 5:18:42 AM
Ulviyya Shahin
Oil has become more expensive in the global markets,
Azernews reports.
The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE
("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange increased by $0.5 to
$79.66.
On the NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") exchange of New
York, the price of one barrel of "Light" oil increased by $0.65 and
amounted to $76.84.
The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by
$0.54 to $83.38 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of
Augusta on August 9, compared to the previous reading.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.55 (to $82.22 per
barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $68.5 per barrel, which is $0.55 up
from the previous price.
Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea went up by $0.52 on August 9, compared to the
previous indication, to $81.62.
The official exchange rate for August 10 stands at 1.7 AZN/1
USD.
