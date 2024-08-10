President Ilham Aliyev Extends National Holiday Greetings To Ecuadorian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador, as his country celebrates the national holiday-Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ecuador-Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will further expand, and our cooperation in multilateral institutions will continue in the future. On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your people everlasting peace and prosperity.”