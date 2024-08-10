President Ilham Aliyev Extends National Holiday Greetings To Ecuadorian Counterpart
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the
Republic of Ecuador, as his country celebrates the national
holiday-Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:“On behalf of myself and the people of
Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of
Ecuador-Independence Day.
I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will
further expand, and our cooperation in multilateral institutions
will continue in the future. On this remarkable day, I extend my
best regards to you and wish your people everlasting peace and
prosperity.”
