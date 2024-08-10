South Korea, US To Hold 6Th Round Of Defence Cost-Sharing Talks In Washington Next Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Aug 10 (IANS) South Korea and the United States will hold their sixth round of negotiations in Washington next week to determine Seoul's share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK), the chief US negotiator said.

Linda Specht, US lead negotiator for security agreements at the State Department, released a statement on the plan to hold the negotiations in the US capital from Monday through Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's delegation is led by Lee Tae-woo, a senior from Seoul's foreign ministry.

The two sides launched the negotiations in April, apparently earlier than usual, amid speculation that should former President Donald Trump return to the White House, he could call for a hefty increase in Seoul's share of the cost for the upkeep of USFK in a way that could cause tension in the alliance.

Since 1991, Seoul has partially shared the cost for Korean USFK workers; the construction of military installations, such as barracks, as well as training, educational, operational and communications facilities; and other logistical support.