Trump Plane Suffers Mechanical Issue Before Landing - Statement


8/10/2024 5:14:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Former President Donald Trump's plane landed in Billings, Montana on Friday night after suffering a mechanical issue, the United States Secret Service announced on Saturday.
It added in a statement that the plane's mechanical problem was not related to any security issue.
It pointed out that it is unclear whether the original intent was to land in Billings or Bozeman, where the Republican presidential hopeful is set to appear at a dinner fundraiser and a rally. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

