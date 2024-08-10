Reasi Attack: LG Hands Over Appointment Letter To Wife Of Slain Bus Driver
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi bus attack.
Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driving the bus carrying pilgrims which was attacked by the Terrorists on June 09.
The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the slain civilian.
Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, and the family members of Vijay Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan.
