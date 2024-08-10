Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Mihir Shah's Forensic Report Shows No Traces Of Alcohol; Contradicts Police Findings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The forensic report of Mihir Shah, the 23-year-old accused in a hit-and-run case in Mumbai's Worli, has contradicted previous claims that he was intoxicated at the time of the fatal collision. Despite initial reports indicating that Shah was "heavily drunk" while driving his luxury BMW sedan, his blood and urine samples showed no trace of alcohol.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

The collision, which occurred early on the morning of July 7, resulted in the death of a woman and left her husband injured.

In suspected drink-driving cases, standard procedure involves conducting alcohol tests, which may not yield accurate results if administered beyond a 12-hour window after the individual last consumed alcohol. However, in this instance, Shah, who has ties to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction through his father, managed to avoid capture for two days, potentially impacting the reliability of any subsequent alcohol tests.

Shah was taken into custody approximately 58 hours after the incident, a time frame sufficient for his body to metabolize and eliminate any alcohol consumed. Following his arrest, the police collected blood and urine samples for analysis. The test results were received by the Worli police yesterday.

On July 7, Shah allegedly crashed his speeding BMW into a two-wheeler in the Worli area, causing the bike to flip over and propelling both riders onto the car's hood. In a desperate bid to escape, the husband, Pradeep, managed to leap off the hood, but his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, was tragically dragged for approximately 100 meters as the car attempted to flee the scene. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Pradeep survived with injuries.

