Overview Of Suzano’S Financial And Operational Performance In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Q2 2024, Suzano posted a net loss of R$3.8 billion ($691 million), a stark contrast to the R$5 billion ($909 million) from the previous year.



This loss stemmed from foreign fluctuations impacting its foreign-denominated debt.



Nonetheless, the company's operational cash flow soared to R$4.5 billion ($818 million), marking its highest level since early 2023.



Suzano, a global leader in eucalyptus pulp production, matters for its sustainable practices and significant contributions to environmental conservation.



Revenue increased by 25% year-over-year to R$11.5 billion ($2.09 billion), propelled by higher sales volumes and pulp prices.



Consequently, adjusted EBITDA climbed significantly to R$6.29 billion ($1.14 billion), achieving a robust EBITDA margin of 55%.







Leading financial analysts from banks like Santander, BTG, and Itaú BBA remain optimistic about Suzano's fundamentals.



They highlight the strong operational results and an active share buyback program as positive indicators for the stock's future.



Despite potential economic downturns and market volatilities, Suzano stands resilient, benefiting from strategic acquisitions and expansions, especially in North America and the textile sector.



In essence, Suzano's Q2 2024 results depict resilience amid challenges. Financial losses due to exchange rate effects do not overshadow the company's substantial operational cash flow and revenue growth.



Strategic moves in market expansion and acquisitions further strengthen Suzano's position, ensuring continued growth and stability amidst global economic fluctuations.

Background

Suzano has expanded its U.S. presence, purchasing two paperboard mills from Pactiv Evergreen for $110 million.



Previously, the company diversified by acquiring a 15% stake in Lenzing and shifted focus from International Paper.



This acquisition, financed through cash and occurring during a leverage peak of 3.5 times in Q1, does not burden Suzano's finances further.



The plants, in Arkansas and North Carolina, produce 420,000 metric tons of paperboard annually. This paperboard is essential for liquid packaging like juice and milk cartons.



The deal includes Pactiv providing services and a long-term supply agreement, making them a significant customer.



This move reflects Suzano's strategy to“advance along the supply chain with a competitive edge.”



The company intends to penetrate the North American paperboard market using these facilities.

