São Paulo’S Weekend Cultural Highlights: Ney Matogrosso, Julio Le Parc, And More

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This weekend's highlight is Ney Matogrosso's "Bloco na Rua" concert at Allianz Parque, his first performance there on Saturday night.



Additionally, Jota Quest and Alexandre Pires will grace the stage at Villa-Lobos Par during the Festival Olímpico Parque Time Brasil on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Concerts







Forfun: On Friday, 9/8 at 4 PM, the early 2000s hit resumes its career with the "Nós" concert, featuring a collection of tracks from their albums. They will be joined by hardcore band Rancore and alternative rock trio Menores Atos at Allianz Parque, Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1,705, Água Branca. Tickets: R$ 250–R$ 1,090.



Céu: On Friday, 9/9 at 9 PM, singer-songwriter Céu debuts her latest album "Novela" featuring 12 new tracks at Audio, Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda. Special guest Liniker joins her on stage. Tickets: R$ 120–R$ 192.



Jota Quest: On Saturday, 10/8 at 6 PM, the band from Minas Gerais will perform songs from their new album "De Volta ao Novo" along with their well-known hits at Parque Villa-Lobos, Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2,001, Alto de Pinheiros. Tickets: R$ 60–R$ 180.







Ney Matogrosso: On Saturday, 10/8 at 8 PM, Ney Matogrosso brings his show "Bloco na Rua - Ginga Pra Dar e Vender" to Allianz Parque , showcasing a blend of pop rock and his classics like "Poema" and "Homem Com H." Tickets: R$ 167–R$ 350.



Cida Moreira and Rodrigo Vellozo: On Saturday, 10/8 at 8:30 PM, the duo performs a piano and vocal concert at Casa Odette, R. Rui Barbosa, 663, Bixiga. Tickets: R$ 50–R$ 60.



Sylvia Pérez and Zé Ibarra: The Spanish singer and Brazilian musician team up for "Ida y Vuelta," a show initiated in Barcelona. They perform at Casa Natura Musical, Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2,134, Pinheiros, on Saturday, 10/8 at 9 PM and Sunday, 11/8 at 7 PM. Tickets: R$ 200–R$ 280.



Almir Sater and Gabriel Sater: On Saturday, 10/8 at 10 PM, the father-son duo presents "Duas Vozes, Duas Gerações" at Vibra São Paulo, Av. das Nações Unidas, 17,955, Vila Almeida. Tickets: R$ 120–R$ 420.



Tim Bernardes: On Saturday, 10/8 at 10 PM, the singer-songwriter performs tracks from his Latin Grammy-nominated album "Mil Coisas Invisíveis" at Espaço Unimed, R. Tagipurú, 795, Barra Funda. Tickets: R$ 140–R$ 240.



Alexandre Pires: On Sunday, 11/8 at 6 PM, Alexandre Pires revisits his greatest hits at Parque Villa-Lobos, Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2,001, Alto de Pinheiros. Tickets: R$ 60–R$ 180.

Adriana Calcanhotto: On Tuesday, 13/8, Adriana presents "Ultramar" at Blue Note, Av. Paulista, 2,073, 2nd floor, Bela Vista, focusing on her connection with the sea and Portugal. Shows at 8 PM and 10:30 PM. Tickets: R$ 200–R$ 320.







Julio Le Parc – Waves and Colors: Showcasing 50 recent and never-before-seen works by the Argentine artist based in Paris, known for his contributions to kinetic and optic art. The exhibit features paintings, drawings, and large mobiles exploring color and movement. From 8/8 to 19/10 at Nara Roesler, Av. Europa, 655, Jd. Europa. Free admission.



Chroma – Colors of Liz West: An exhibition by British visual artist Liz West, known for her immersive light installations and sculptures. Highlights include "Shifting Luminosity," a 3D color field influenced by the Munsell Farnsworth 100 Hue Color Vision Test. From 9/8 to 10/11 at Farol Santander, R. João Brícola, 24, Centro. Tickets: R$ 40.

Migrant Archaeologies by Liene Bosquê: Brazilian visual artist Liene Bosquê explores architectural heritage and themes of memory and migration through diverse mediums, including textile installations and video. From 10/8 to 28/9 at Janaina Torres Gallery, R. Vitorino Carmilo, 427, Barra Funda. Free admission.



