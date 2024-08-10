Your Morning Smile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Send 'funnies' to
...
A rookie Police officer pulled a biker over for speeding and had the following exchange:
. Officer: May I see your driver's license?
. Biker: I don't have one. I had it suspended when I got my 5th DUI.
. Officer: May I see the owner's card for this vehicle?
. Biker: It's not my bike. I stole it.
. Officer: The motorcycle is stolen?
. Biker: That's right. But come to think of it, I think I saw the owner's card in the tool bag when I was putting my gun in there.
Officer: There's a gun in the tool bag?
. Biker: Yes sir. That's where I put it after I shot and killed the dude who owns this bike and stuffed his dope in the saddle bags.
. Officer: There's drugs in the saddle bags too?!?!?
. Biker: Yes, sir. Hearing this, the rookie immediately called his captain. The biker was quickly surrounded by police, and the captain approached the biker to handle the tense situation:
. Captain: Sir, can I see your license?
. Biker: Sure. Here it is. It was valid.
. Captain: Who's motorcycle is this?
. Biker: It's mine, officer. Here's the registration.
. Captain: Could you slowly open your tool bag so I can see if there's a gun in it?
. Biker: Yes, sir, but there's no gun in it. Sure enough, there was nothing in the tool bag.
. Captain: Would you mind opening your saddle bags? I was told you said there's drugs in there.
. Biker: No problem. The saddle bags were opened; no drugs.
. Captain: I don't understand it. The officer who stopped you said you told him you didn't have a license, stole this motorcycle, had a gun in the tool bag, and that there were drugs in the saddle bags.
. Biker: Yeah, I'll bet he told you I was speeding, too.
MENAFN10082024000218011062ID1108539432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.