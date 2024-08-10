Your Morning Smile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Send 'funnies' to

A rookie officer pulled a biker over for speeding and had the following exchange:

. Officer: May I see your driver's license?

. Biker: I don't have one. I had it suspended when I got my 5th DUI.

. Officer: May I see the owner's card for this vehicle?

. Biker: It's not my bike. I stole it.

. Officer: The motorcycle is stolen?

. Biker: That's right. But come to think of it, I think I saw the owner's card in the tool bag when I was putting my gun in there.

Officer: There's a gun in the tool bag?

. Biker: Yes sir. That's where I put it after I shot and killed the dude who owns this bike and stuffed his dope in the saddle bags.

. Officer: There's drugs in the saddle bags too?!?!?

. Biker: Yes, sir. Hearing this, the rookie immediately called his captain. The biker was quickly surrounded by police, and the captain approached the biker to handle the tense situation:

. Captain: Sir, can I see your license?

. Biker: Sure. Here it is. It was valid.

. Captain: Who's motorcycle is this?

. Biker: It's mine, officer. Here's the registration.

. Captain: Could you slowly open your tool bag so I can see if there's a gun in it?

. Biker: Yes, sir, but there's no gun in it. Sure enough, there was nothing in the tool bag.

. Captain: Would you mind opening your saddle bags? I was told you said there's drugs in there.

. Biker: No problem. The saddle bags were opened; no drugs.

. Captain: I don't understand it. The officer who stopped you said you told him you didn't have a license, stole this motorcycle, had a gun in the tool bag, and that there were drugs in the saddle bags.

. Biker: Yeah, I'll bet he told you I was speeding, too.



