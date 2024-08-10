Stayvista Offers Complimentary Stays To India's Olympians, Rallying Them To #Takeabreak After A Sensational Performance

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ​India's largest villa rental brand is ready to host our Paris 2024 heroes for free vacations worth upto Rs. 50 lakhs. Once the games come to a close, StayVista wants to give them something they well and truly deserve after an exhilarating display: A Vacation.

The brand is inviting our Olympics participants and their support system - family, friends, training staff or coaches who have made similar sacrifices. It is estimated that the complimentary stays could in the end be worth almost Rs. 50 lakhs.





Olympics 2024 at Paris





This #YouDeserveABreak initiative by StayVista comes on the heels of a proud and courageous effort by the Indian contingent in Paris.

StayVista currently has 850+ villas in their portfolio across India, says that this campaign is to support and celebrate athletes who overcome various hardships and injuries to carry the hopes of over a billion Indians.



Quote from Co-founder - Pranav Maheshwari

“Medal or not, these Olympians have made us proud. We want to show our appreciation and support for these athletes in the one way that we know they would appreciate - a well-deserved, relaxing break. It would be our honour to host them and their inner circle after they treated us to such an inspiring show.”





Quote from the Co-founder - Amit Damani

“At StayVista, we believe in the magic of people coming together and taking a break to sit back, reflect and recharge your batteries, before setting out to do the impossible again. We've been planning and hosting get-togethers for families, friends and colleagues for over 9 years now. We would love to do the same for our Olympics contingent. They've been such an inspiration. Not just for household names like Neeraj, Manu and Vinesh, but for all of them!”





StayVista is inviting athletes to write to them at

[email protected]





About StayVista

StayVista (earlier Vista Rooms) is a luxury villa rental brand reinventing group getaways with a collection of 800+ handpicked holiday homes across 50+ destinations in India, making it the largest luxury villa rental brand in the country today. Our brand endeavor is to deliver memorable stays by curating one-of-a-kind experiences at our villas to go with top-notch hospitality services. Founded in 2015 by Amit Damani, Ankita Sheth, and Pranav Maheshwari, StayVista has carved a niche for itself as the category leader, accruing a steady 4.7 rating in India's travel and hospitality industry.





StayVista has raised over 60 crores from notable investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Singularity Ventures, Capri Global Family Office, and Singapore Angel Network.