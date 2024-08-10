Candidates For Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Election Disclosed
8/10/2024 3:10:00 AM
The list of registered candidates for the extraordinary
parliamentary election in Azerbaijan has been published,
Azernews reports.
The Central Electoral Commission has posted the candidate list
for each electoral district on its official website.
As mandated by Articles 26.2.5 and 148.5 of the Electoral Code,
the Central Electoral Commission must publish the list of
registered candidates at least 20 days before the election. For the
upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections, this deadline falls
on August 12, 2024.
To view the list of candidates, visit the following link:
