عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Candidates For Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Election Disclosed

Candidates For Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Election Disclosed


8/10/2024 3:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The list of registered candidates for the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan has been published, Azernews reports.

The Central Electoral Commission has posted the candidate list for each electoral district on its official website.

As mandated by Articles 26.2.5 and 148.5 of the Electoral Code, the Central Electoral Commission must publish the list of registered candidates at least 20 days before the election. For the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections, this deadline falls on August 12, 2024.

To view the list of candidates, visit the following link:

MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108539376


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search