Goibibo Celebrates 15 Years With Customer-Centric \Goibibro\ Campaign
Date
8/10/2024 3:05:48 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Gurugram, August 9, 2024: Goibibo, one of India\'s leading travel platforms, marks its 15th anniversary with a customer-focused campaign, offering a range of special deals and discounts. This celebration includes discounts of up to 45% on hotels, homestays, and hostels, up to 10% on domestic and international flights, and airport cabs, up to 15% on buses, and upto 30% on holiday packages. The travel platform is also offering select customers a chance to enjoy a free stay at luxurious 5-star hotels. The brand\'s anniversary sale, running from August 7th to 22nd, promises to provide travellers with exceptional value.
As part of the festivities, Goibibo has introduced the \"goibiBRO\" campaign with the tagline, \"Iss saal party tera BRO dega,\" reflecting its commitment to putting customers first. This 15-day mega sale is designed to offer customers unique deals each day, enhancing their travel experiences.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Goibibo, stated, \"Our 15th anniversary is a significant milestone, and we wanted to celebrate it in a way that resonates with our customers. The \'goibiBRO\' campaign is our way of thanking them for their loyalty. We\'re hosting the party, ensuring our customers feel valued.\"
Goibibo\'s anniversary campaign reinforces its dedication to delivering value-driven travel solutions, making it a trusted choice for travellers across India.
