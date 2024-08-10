Zoomcar Launches Its First Fulfillment Center In Chennai And Announces To Expand To Over 100 Fulfillment Centers By December 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangaluru, India – 9 August, 2024 – Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (\"Zoomcar\" or the \"Company\") (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, has successfully launched their first Fulfillment Center in Chennai with plans to add 100+ centers & 1000+ cars by December 2024. These Fulfillment Centers are operated by 3rd party service providers who are verified, trained and guided by Zoomcar. Designed to elevate Guest experiences, these centers manage end to end operations of car listings on behalf of Hosts who want to earn by sharing their cars but find it challenging to do it themselves.



The key success factors of top Zoomcar Hosts who earn up to ₹60,000 per month with a single car is a 4.5+ rating, easy availability at high demand locations, and a good car model. Zoomcar with its 11 years of expertise in running a car sharing business helps these Fulfillment Centers on providing high quality services to Guests. Hosts pay a nominal fee to get an array of services from these centers like managing their car, regular cleanliness, safe & secure parking space at top locations in hot spots, delivery & pick up of car to Guests & service centers, one on one coordination with Guests, & many more.



Cars managed through the Fulfillment Center are tagged as \"Assured by Zoomcar\" on the Zoomcar app, offering Guests reliable booking options with 24/7 pick-up and drop-off. Zoomcar\'s pilot in Chennai has shown promising results, where over 20 Hosts showed interest in listing their cars within days of launch and got an average of 3 bookings within 24 hours of car listing.



Zoomcar Hosts will now have more control on running their micro business on Zoomcar with the unified app. They can manage multiple cars in just one tab \"Your cars\" and also simultaneously check their car\'s ranking real time to stay updated with how cars from other Hosts in their area are listed as competition. Additionally, Hosts will have the flexibility to choose minimum booking duration, opt out of late night bookings and also switch on automatic listing extensions so their listings don\'t expire. New Zoomcar Hosts can now opt for installation of a GPS tracker and keyless entry device right after signing up on the app.



Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar, said, \"Since 2013 we\'ve been the largest platform for self drive cars in India and we are obsessed with providing assured bookings to our Guests. With our decade long experience we wanted to extend our expertise to Hosts to simplify car sharing for them and help manage their cars without any operational hustle. It\'s like signing up for an SIP and getting regular returns.\"



\"As a Zoomcar Host, I\'ve been thrilled with the earnings potential from car sharing. Signing up with the Fulfillment Center has made the entire process incredibly easy and convenient. I no longer have to worry about the logistics allowing me to earn a steady income without any hassle. It\'s the perfect solution for someone like me who wants to share my car but doesn\'t have the time to manage it personally.\" said Mr. A Prathap, a satisfied Zoomcar Host from Chennai.



Zoomcar previously operated on a car ownership business model before it turned to a marketplace. Their expertise in providing smooth Guest experiences over 11 years will translate into Host success stories via these Fulfillment Centers. Zoomcar aims to grow this model and encourage the addition of over 1000+ Hosts across 100+ cities by December 2024.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Vidhi Goswami

Email :...