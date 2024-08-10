Sarah Paulson Says She Can't Watch Horror Films

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) Sarah Paulson, who is tagged as a“scream queen”, says she cannot watch horror movies.

The actress has got the tag of a "scream queen" because of her roles in“American Gothic”,“Bird Box” and her upcoming film“Hold Your Breath”

She told People: "I'm such a ninny when it comes to horror stuff. Not to evoke Pedro Pascal, because I feel like my friendship with him ... I don't want it to get in the way of my talking about this movie, but he's the person who is always trying to get me to go see scary movies,” said the actress.

"I remember (Pascal) talking about 'Hereditary' and being like, 'You have to see this movie.' And I was like, 'There's no way I am going to see that movie. Everyone I know wants me to go see all the 'Conjuring' movies 'cause I love Vera Farmiga, and it's like... I just can't do it.

"I just can't watch the movies. I'm sorry, I love you all. You're all geniuses. I wish I could see it and steal everything that you're doing and pass it off as my own invention, but I just can't do it," Paulson told people.

She shared that she still "loves" being able to star in horror projects because of the way the balance between "life and death" is portrayed on screen, reports co.

The actress said: "I feel like a lot of people are very interested in casualising things as actors, in order to make it feel real. But the reason I love working in this genre is that there is no part of a person in these stories that doesn't feel like what is happening to them is literally life and death.

“Because usually in these stories, in the genre, it is."