Vistage Expands To Iceland: Global CEO Peer Advisory Organisation Invites Top CEO's To Launch Event

- Nathan Farrugia REYKJAVíK, ICELAND , August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vistage has recently extended its of peer advisory groups and resources to business leaders in Iceland. Established in 1957, Vistage brings together exclusive groups of high-performing CEOs through a proven leadership experience that delivers both personal and professional results. During their confidential monthly Vistage private advisory board meetings, leaders gain perspective, clarity, and support, helping them to become better leaders and expedite their company's growth. With more than 45,000 Vistage members worldwide, individuals also have access to expert speakers, personalised coaching sessions, and international networking opportunities. Under the guidance of their Chair – an accomplished former CEO dedicated to helping others grow – members leverage their peers' wisdom, advice, and counsel to overcome challenges and seize new opportunities.Vistage Iceland was co-founded by Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir and Nathan Farrugia , who have previously collaborated on projects in both Iceland and Malta. Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir is an experienced executive coach and leader with extensive international experience in both the private and public sectors. She has coached and advised executives from fast-growing start-ups, as well as local and international companies, in defining and implementing their growth strategies. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Ballerup College, Denmark, a Master's degree from Aarhus University, Denmark, and is a certified Gallup Strength Coach.Nathan Farrugia is an entrepreneur and business coach with over 20 years of experience in the technology, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and education industries. In addition to launching Vistage in the United Arab Emirates, he currently serves as Managing Director and Vistage Chair for Vistage Malta. Farrugia is also the author of the best-selling book "A Million Steps," which explores business and executive improvement. He earned an MBA from the University of Strathclyde.Vistage Iceland Director Nathan Farrugia said,“I am thrilled to bring peer advisory groups to Iceland, to help CEOs to make better decisions that impact their families, companies and communities. Through my work with Vistage, I've been able to see the benefits ripple across companies and communities as leaders find more success. I look forward to helping CEOs uncover new growth opportunities and navigate challenges together.”Vistage Iceland Director Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir said,“In a transforming world, Vistage's model truly offers the best approach for how leaders learn. We see tremendous opportunity to help CEOs in Iceland to become better leaders, make better decisions, and deliver better outcomes through peer advisory groups.” Vistage has recently announced the extension of its platform of peer advisory groups and resources to business leaders in Iceland.Icelandic CEOs are urged to attend an event at the Parliament Hotel on August 30 to gain insights into Vistage. For event registration, please contact .... To explore opportunities as a Vistage Chair or member in Iceland, kindly visit or email ...Further information about Vistage Worldwide, Inc.:Vistage stands as the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. Over the past 65 years, we have supported CEOs, business owners, and key executives in resolving their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Currently, over 45,000 members in 35On August 30, Iceland CEOs are invited to an event at the Parliament Hotel to learn more about Vistage. Please email ... to register for this event. If you are interested in becoming a Vistage Chair or member in Iceland, please visit membership/member-application/

