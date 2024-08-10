Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 10; Check Latest Prices Of 10Gm Gold
8/10/2024 12:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 10th of August 2024.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 10
22 carat - Rs 6,535/gm
24 carat - Rs 6,862/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,535(Today)
Rs 6,460(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 52,280(Today)
Rs 51,680(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 65,350(Today)
Rs 64,600(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 6,862(Today)
Rs 6,783(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,896(Today)
Rs 54,264(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 68,620(Today)
Rs 67,830(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 8, 2024 - Rs 6,460/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 8, 2024 - Rs 6,783/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 7, 2024 - Rs 6,460/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 7, 2024 - Rs 6,783/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 6, 2024 - Rs 6,500/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 6, 2024 - Rs 6,825/gm
