Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: USA Dominate On Top, India On 69Th

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) The USA continued its dominance on top of the Paris medal tally, with 111 medals including 33 to enter the Day-15 of the competitions.

China placed second with 33 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals for a total of 83, followed by. Australia are on third with a total of 48 medals, including 18 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze.

Host France slipped to sixth place with 56 medals, including 14 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze, Britain sitting fifth after winning 14 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 57 medals.

India after winning bronze in men's freestyle 57 kg wrestling for a total of six medals are positioned 69th.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation GSBT

1) United States 33 39 39 111

2) China 33 27 23 83

3) Australia 18 14 16 48

4) Japan 16 8 13 37

5) Great Britain 14 20 23 57

64) In

dia 0 1 5 6