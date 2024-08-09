Esgbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Schedules Date For Release Of Q2 2024 Financial Results, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, will be releasing its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Aug. 21, 2024, after the market closes. The company also announced that it will host a results and corporate update conference call beginning at 4 p.m. ET the next day, Aug. 22, 2024. The Zoom call will be hosted by EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann and CFO Sean Hennessy.
The company also noted that, in accordance with the equity incentive plan, it had granted a total of 69,354 restricted share units and 94,141 stock options to certain executive officers of the company.“Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the company at an exercise price of $2.21 per share for a seven-year period from the date of the grant and vest annually over a three-year period,” the company stated in the press release.
About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,
EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit .
