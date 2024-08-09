Techmediabreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Enters Into $1.2M Registered Direct Offering Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors. The agreement outlines a registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of 1,130,189 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents for $1.06 per share. Proceeds from the offering are projected to total approximately $1.2 million before standard deductions, and the company plans to use the funds for obligations under its Amended and Restated Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences Inc. as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drive its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt has a diverse innovation portfolio, including Adimune(TM) Inc., which is leading the charge in developing a novel class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to combat organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies. Adivir(TM) Inc. focuses on enhancing national and population health and impacting public health globally. Pearsanta(TM) Inc. delivers rapid, personalized and high-quality lab testing accessible anytime, anywhere, led by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at

