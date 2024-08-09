Hempnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) CEO Comments On 'Incredible Journey' Of CBD In Statement Celebrating National CBD Day

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, is“proudly” celebrating National CBD Day. In a statement recognizing the day, which is dedicated to recognizing the benefits and rapid growth of the CBD in the United States and beyond, the company noted that“National CBD Day not only celebrates the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol ('CBD') but also serves as a reminder of the strides made in recent years.”

The statement pointed to the growth seen in the CBD space in the past several years, including increased recognition and acceptance of the substance, as well as more favorable legislation.“National CBD Day is a testament to the incredible journey of CBD from niche to a mainstream product,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“At Flora, we contribute to this growth by providing high-quality CBD products. Our mission aligns with the industry's trajectory of serving consumers, creating jobs and advocating for sensible regulations.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire

(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.

HempWire

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is powered by

IBN