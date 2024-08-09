Miningnewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Appoints Seasoned Professional As New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium and exploration company, has named a new chief officer. According to the announcement, veteran Josephine Man

has joined Uranium Energy as CFO and treasurer, succeeding

Pat Obara, who will be serving as senior vice president, administration. The changes will be effective Oct. 1, 2024. Man brings almost three decades of experience as a financial professional; she currently serves as CFO of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) .

“On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Uranium Energy team, I would like to thank Pat for his leadership that has helped build Uranium Energy to where it is today,” said Uranium Energy CEO and president Amir Adnani in the press release.“We look forward to working with Josephine as she transitions into her role at the company. Her strong financial background and experience will be invaluable as we seek to ramp up our operations and move into commercial production.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The company has two production-ready, ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in

south Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN