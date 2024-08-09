IOM, OAS – ILO To Train Women Leaders: Diasporas Of Latin America – Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The 3rd Regional Meeting of Women Leaders of Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean“Dialogue of women leaders of the diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean” will bring together 33 women leaders from various diasporas from 12 countries in the region from August 14 to 16 in Cartagena, Colombia, to strengthen their skills on leadership, socioeconomic integration, intersectionality, gender perspective and advocacy, based on their own experiences.

The event, organized by the office of the special envoy for the response to Venezuela of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Department of Social Inclusion of the Secretariat for Access to Rights and Equity of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), through the Lazos Project, will reinforce the capacities of 33 migrant and refugee women leaders of organizations from various diasporas in the region through the exchange of good practices and the learning theoretical and practical tools with the aim of ensuring the self-management and sustainability of their organizations, as well as articulating common agendas to expand the impact of their actions.

For the first time, the meeting is co-led by the Venezuelan Diaspora Leaders Network, and includes women from other diasporas in the region, with the objective of promoting dialogue and the exchange of experiences and lessons learned to strengthen a networked action based on diversity and mutual support.

It is estimated that there are between 16 and 20 million migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the Report on Migration in the World 202 . The number of people in a situation of human mobility has grown more in this region than in any other part of the world. Women represent nearly half of this group, with a growing tendency to migrate independently. Their presence is also reflected in their high level of participation in diaspora organizations in the region. Proof of this is that the majority of people who are part of Venezuelan diaspora organizations are women, according to a survey carried out by IOM in 2021.

The first meeting of Women Leaders of the Venezuelan diaspora was held in Panama in 2022; on that occasion, the Network of Women Leaders of the Venezuelan Diaspora was created and the Panama Declaration was published. The second meeting, in 2023, took place in Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires Declaration was published.

The regional meeting has been possible thanks to the financial support of the Swedish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Sida) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The post IOM, OAS – ILO to train women leaders: Diasporas of Latin America – Caribbean appeared first on Caribbean News Global .