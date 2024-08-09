Author Daniel Stepner Unveils New Novel, Orpheus In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling new literary venture, violinist and author Daniel Stepner presents his first novel, Orpheus in Jerusalem . This groundbreaking work of fiction intertwines four narratives-two fictional and two retold real-life events-into a gripping tale framed by a dramatic kidnapping and its far-reaching aftermath.Stepner, a with over fifty years of experience in the classical music world, has crafted a novel that is as intricate and nuanced as his performances.Stepner's rich background includes growing up in small-town Wisconsin, studies in Chicago, France, and at Yale, where he earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree. His illustrious career includes roles as the first violinist of the Lydian String Quartet at Brandeis University, Concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra in Boston, and Artistic Director of the Aston Magna Festival and Foundation in Massachusetts and New York.Orpheus in Jerusalem began as a memoir, evolving into a fictional exploration of Stepner's alter-ego, Orpheus Rabinowicz. Stepner weaves a tapestry of narratives around Rabinowicz that reflect his deep engagement with both historical events, musical revelations, and biblical interpretation. This multifaceted novel captures the essence of Stepner's belief that dogma, in all its forms, is a scourge of humanity, while music stands as a potential antidote to such rigid constraints.In this novel, Stepner invites readers to traverse a landscape where the interplay of reality and fiction creates a unique literary experience. The intertwining of diverse stories under the shadow of a central kidnapping narrative offers a thought-provoking commentary on the human condition and the transformative power of music. To explore Daniel Stepner's activities and other writings, visit his website at danielstepner.About Daniel Stepner:Daniel Stepner is a professional violinist and author, whose career spans over five decades of performing and teaching classical music. With extensive experience as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral leader, Stepner brings a profound understanding of music to his literary work. His expertise and unique perspective enrich his novel Orpheus in Jerusalem, making it a must-read for fans of both music and literature.

