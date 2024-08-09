Morocco’S Automotive Sector Takes The Lead As Top Exporter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a landmark shift for 2023, Morocco's automotive has overtaken the phosphate sector, becoming the nation's leading exporter.



This pivotal change underscores a significant economic transformation, as the automotive sector recorded a 28.4% surge in exports from the previous year, driven by heightened global demand for systems and wiring.



Meanwhile, the sector also showcased strong growth with a 21% increase, fueled by a rising need for electronic components.



Other industries have also shown promising growth; the textile sector grew by 5%, supported by the export of garments and fabrics.



The aerospace sector, although smaller, grew by 3.8%, mainly through the export of electrical wiring, despite facing some challenges in assembly.







Conversely, the phosphate sector, which led exports in 2022, experienced a steep decline of 33.6% in 2023.



All products within this sector, including natural and chemical fertilizers, wires, cables, phosphoric acid, and aircraft parts, suffered significant sales drops.



Agricultural and food industry exports remained steady at 83.2 billion dirhams. Despite this stability, the automotive industry surged ahead, accounting for 15.1% of Morocco's total exports in 2023.



The phosphate sector followed at 13%, and together with five other products, they comprised 55.8% of Morocco's total exports.



This economic shift highlights the growing importance of the automotive industry in Morocco's economic development.



Experts believe this trend will continue, reinforcing Morocco 's position as a major industrial and export hub in North Africa.



This transformation not only marks a significant shift in Morocco's export dynamics. It also signals the potential for further economic diversification and strength in the global market.

MENAFN09082024007421016031ID1108538997