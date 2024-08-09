(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



45-day consultation on economic security open until September 23

OTTAWA, Canada – On Friday, Mary Ng, of export promotion, international trade and economic development, announced the launch of public consultations on potential new measures to advance and defend Canada's economic security interests.

The consultations, which will be held over 45 days from August 9, 2024, to September 23, 2024, will help assess whether Canada has the best tools to promote economic prosperity and resilience.

Supply chain disruptions, rising protectionism and unfair trade practices can undermine Canada's access to international trade markets, compromise our supply chains and harm our national security. They can also hurt Canadian competitiveness, jobs and economic prosperity. Canada is continuously looking to promote resiliency and a level playing field while ensuring its economy remains competitive and secure.

As a trading nation, Canada's prosperity relies on a system of rules and institutions that provides predictability and stability for international trade and investment. Canada remains firmly committed to supporting an open, fair and inclusive rules-based international trade system.

To participate in these consultations, please read the privacy notice statement and send your written submission to the email address indicated on the consultations web page before September 23, 2024.

Canada also launched on July 2, 2024, consultations on potential policy responses to unfair Chinese trade practices in electric vehicles (EV). This was a separate consultation led by the Department of Finance Canada. The consultations closed on August 1, 2024.

“We are engaging with Canadians to ensure that our economy remains strong and secure in the face of policies and practices that can undermine our competitiveness and prosperity. We are seeking Canadians' views on ways in which we can improve our economic security toolkit to advance Canada's growth and defend its economic interests,” said minister Ng.

