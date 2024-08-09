Bolder Adventure Park Launches Exhilarating Back To School Bash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Come close out the summer with Bolder Adventure Park

- Paul Fontanelli

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bolder Adventure Park, an indoor adventure facility in Grand Prairie, will host a Back to School Bash on Monday, August 12th. The event aims to provide families with an opportunity to celebrate the start of the new school year.

Event Highlights:

- Date: Monday, August 12th, 2024

- Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

- Location: Bolder Adventure Park at Epic Central, 2324 W Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Event Details:

- The first 500 guests will receive a complimentary Blue Pass, which includes access to the jump pad, tree house adventure nets, and exploration play area.

- A 20% discount on regular-priced admission will be available throughout the event day. This offer does not apply to ticket upgrades.

"We're thrilled to invite families to dive into one last summer adventure before the school bells ring," said Paul Fontanelli, Owner of Bolder Adventure Park. "Our Back to School Bash showcases the best of Bolder - a place where excitement, creativity, and family fun collide in unexpected ways."

Bolder Adventure Park features various attractions within its 66,000 square foot facility, including:

- Jump pad

- Blaster zone

- Bumper cars

- Tubing slides

- Climbing areas

- Ropes course

- Zip lines

- Mountain experience

For additional information about the Back to School Bash or to purchase tickets in advance, interested parties can visit .

About Bolder Adventure Park

Bolder Adventure Park is an indoor adventure facility located in Grand Prairie, Texas. The park offers a variety of activities for visitors of different ages within its 66,000 square foot space. Bolder also hosts birthday parties , groups, and corporate events .

Contact

Bolder Adventure Park Phone: (469) 858-0577

Website:

Paul Fontanelli

Bolder Adventure Park

+1 817-723-5101

