Phoenix Urologist Hit With Failure To Timely Diagnose And Treat Post-Operative Neuralgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urologist allegedly failed to timely diagnose and treat the known complications from a surgical implantation of the Altis single-incision mid-urethral sling

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“We allege that our client has been seriously from the negligent selection of the Altis mini-sling and the negligent failure to timely diagnose and treat the known complications of this device” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD , national malpractice attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney states,“Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, is alleged to have failed to timely diagnose and treat the known complications from a November 4, 2022 surgical implantation of the Altis single-incision mid-urethral sling used in the management of stress urinary incontinence.” (Superior Court of the State of Arizona, County of Maricopa, Filing ID 18287151)

Dr. Vigna continues,“The complaint also alleges that Dr. Tourville failed to provide a legally required informed consent which requires a physician to describe the material risks associated with the use of the Atlis mini-sling, which are known to the medical community at the time of implantation. The risks of mini-slings have been described in the March 30, 2022 New England Journal of Medicine Study that revealed that the mini-slings do not reduce the risk of chronic groin pain when compared to full-length mid-urethral slings, and the mini-slings that were studied have a 2.5x risks of dyspareunia or painful sex when compared to full-length mid-urethral slings.”

Read More: New England Journal of Medicine:

Read Dr. Cheryl B. Iglesia's review of the NEJM article where she says,“The higher dyspareunia rate in women undergoing single-incision mini-slings deserves further evaluation”:

Dr. Vigna concludes,“It is my law firm's position that women, including our client, who desire ongoing sexual function following a mid-urethral sling, would not choose to have the Altis mini-sling had they known the risks of this device described in the March 30, 2022 New England Journal of Medicine article.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the red flag warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings, including:

1)“Other: Non-pelvic pain” including anatomic groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, and hip pain.

2)“Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain”: Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip including:

a)Inability to wear tight pants

b)Clitoral pain or numbness

c)Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

d)Tailbone pain

e)Anorectal pain

f)Painful bladder

g)Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by mini-slings such as the Coloplast Altis sling and Boston Scientific Solyx sling that include pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: publications/

Case #: CV2024-021125

County of Maricopa

Complaint: (1) Medical Negligence (Tier 3)

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 800-761-9206

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn