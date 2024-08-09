Israeli Airstrikes Kill 14 People In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- At least 14 Palestinians, including two journalists, were killed on Friday in two air raids by the Israeli forces on Khan Yunis city, south Gaza Strip.

The bodies of the 14 martyrs were brought to the Nasser Medical Complex in the city, according to Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

Five civilians, including Tamim Mu'amar - a reporter of Palestine TV, were killed in an on the home of Al-Mo'amar family, while another airstrike in Khan Yunis claimed the lives of journalist Abdallah Al-Susi and members of both families.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the killings of Mu'amar and Al-Susi, calling it a new crime by occupying forces that reflects their intent to commit more atrocities against journalist

The Syndicate called on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to urgently initiate investigations into the cases of journalist killings. (end)

