US Provides USD 125 Mln.-Worth Security Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The Department of Defense announced on Friday additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.

This announcement is the Biden Administration's sixty-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, according to a press rlease from the Dept.

This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of USD 125 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense capabilities; multi-mission radars to detect and counter enemy artillery; and anti-tank weapons.

The new capabilities include: Stinger missiles; Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Multi-mission radars; Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances; and Small arms ammunition.

They also include; Demolitions equipment and munitions; Equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression, the statement affirmed. (end)

asj









MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108538743