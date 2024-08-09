31-Member JPC On Waqf Amendment Bill Announced

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Lok Sabha on Friday set up a 21-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which will submit its report by the end of the first week when Parliament convenes next, reports said on Friday.

The Bill, seeking to make changes in the management of Waqf properties in the country, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a heated discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition maintained that the Bill won't stand judicial scrutiny as it would encroach on the fundamental rights of the people and go against the secular spirit of the Constitution.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had agreed to refer the Bill for study by a committee, and moved the motions for the constitution of the Joint Committee of MPs.

The 21 members of the Lok Sabha on the committee are Jagdambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Mrs Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Dilip Saikia, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, D K Aruna, Gourav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Mohammad Jawed, Mohibbullah, Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Dileshwar Kamait, Arvind Sawant, Mahtre Balya Mama Suresh Gopinath, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Arun Bharti and Asaduddin Owaisi.

Read Also Mirwaiz Says Waqf Amendments Not Acceptable Waqf Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha; Oppn Calls It Draconian

The 10 members of the Rajya Sabha on the committee are Brij Lal, Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Gulam Ali, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, V Vijayasai Reddy,

M Mohamed Abdulla, Sanjay Singh and Dr Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade.