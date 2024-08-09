Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Pathaan Released Despite Opposition From Hindu Nationalists

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After four years of delay, Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie“Pathaan” was released on Wednesday, despite facing immense opposition from Hindu nationalists.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie“Pathaan” was released just one day ahead of India's Republic Day after facing immense resistance from hard-line Hindi groups in certain parts of India. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starred in this movie.



Hindu activists' anger roused because Deepika Padukone appeared in a saffron outfit in a song in the film. This color is considered sacred in Hinduism, which is why some Hindu nationalists boycotted the movie and protested in different cities to ban the release of the movie.

A group of Hindu youths protested against Khan's movie, and set the posters on fire at the Deepprabha cinema hall and shouted“film chalega, hall jalega

(the movie plays, the hall will burn).

“The Hindutva cannot be compromised. Any element that opposes the Sanatan culture will not be tolerated in Bhagalpur in other parts of India,” the Bajrang Dal members said, according to the Indian Express.

Right-wing Hindu activists had opposed other movies including Aamir Khan's“Laal Singh Chaddha”, and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra of Ranbir in the past years.

Despite so much opposition,“Pathaan” was screened in cinemas in certain parts of India. NDTV, a New Delhi-based media company has stated that some 500,000 tickets were sold out on the first day of the release.

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the“King” has been one of the iconic figures in Indian Cinema for the past thirty years. Khan appeared in a new movie after four years.

Shah Rukh Khan's last mega movie“Safar” was released in 2018, and became overwhelmingly popular in India and beyond.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram