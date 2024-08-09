World Lion Day 2024: 7 Interesting Facts You Did Not Know About Lions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lions, often hailed as the "Kings of the Jungle," are fascinating creatures with a range of unique traits and behaviors. From their social structures to their incredible hunting skills, these majestic animals have many surprising features you might not be aware of. Here are seven intriguing facts about lions that might surprise you

Lions have a roar that can be heard up to 5 miles away. This powerful sound serves as a communication tool, helping lions establish territory and communicate

Unlike most big cats, lions are highly social animals. They live in groups called prides, which can consist of up to 30 individuals. This social structure helps them coordinate

In lion prides, it's females that do most hunting. Female lions are skilled hunters and often work together to bring down prey. Their teamwork and hunting strategies are essential

A lion's mane isn't just for show. It serves as symbol of dominance, helps protect lion's neck during fights. The darker and fuller the mane, the more attractive it is to females

Lions are notorious for sleeping a lot. They can spend up to 20 hours a day resting. Their sleep helps conserve energy for intense activity of hunting and defending their territory

While lions once roamed across Europe, Asia, Africa, their habitat is now mostly limited to sub-Saharan Africa. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect dwindling populations

Lions have varying eye colors, from yellow to brown. The color can sometimes help in identifying age, health. Young lions often have lighter eye colors that darken as they mature