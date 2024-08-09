Ismael Cala Supports Female Empowerment In Days To Shine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After five successful editions in the Dominican Republic, Days to Shine lands in Miami with Univision, bringing with it an unprecedented festival of female empowerment. This event, which in 2023 brought together more than 16,000 people in Santo Domingo, will be held for the first time in Miami on October 25 and 26 at The Hangar, Coconut Grove.

Days to Shine Miami is not just an event, it is a transformative experience designed for women, with a focus on self-knowledge, professional and personal development, and the celebration of female power. The event will feature the participation of notable speakers such as Ismael Cala, Pilar Sordo, and Coral Mujaes, among others, who will share their knowledge and experiences in various areas of life and entrepreneurship. It also highlights the presence of Emilio Estefan as godfather of the activity.

Ismael Cala, guest of honor at the event and acclaimed life strategist, expressed his enthusiasm: "Participating in Days to Shine is an honor. It is an experience that immerses women in a world of magic, power and influence, celebrating their leadership and freedom. I'm thrilled that Miami, a vibrant center of business and culture, will be the new home for this event, inspiring and connecting even more women."

Evelyn Betancourt, co-founder of Days to Shine, said she was "super excited to arrive in Miami after five successful editions in the Dominican Republic. We're going to bring Latinas together in a message of love and give them the tools to shine in different aspects of their lives. "

Days to Shine Miami tickets are available on Eventbrite, with special early bird discounts through August 23, 2024. Attendees will enjoy master classes, workshops, panel discussions, and unique networking opportunities, all in an environment designed to foster personal and professional growth.

For more information on the event and ticketing, visit or follow social media on Instagram @daystoshinemiami and @shinemagazinerd.

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international lecturer. For more than five years he presented the show CALA, on CNN en Español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the CALA Group business consortium and the Ismael Cala Foundation and author of the books The Power of Listening; Life is a Piñata; The Emotional Illiterate; A Good Son of P...; The Secret of Bamboo; Wake Up with Cala; Flow, Don't Suffer and The Art of Listening to Yourself, among others. He currently serves as Chancellor of the Hispanic University of Mentoring.

