Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on August 9, 2024, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on September 27, 2024, to of record on August 26, 2024.

