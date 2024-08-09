Online Shed Options In PA Expanded Through Collaboration By Shedhub And Miller's Outdoor Living

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CONNEAUT LAKE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShedHub , an online marketplace for sheds and outdoor structures, announces a strategic partnership with Miller's Outdoor Living , a of outdoor furniture, buildings, and playsets. This collaboration aims to increase the visibility of Miller's Outdoor Living products.

Miller's Outdoor Living has an extensive range of products including outdoor furniture, playsets, storage sheds, cabins, cottages, and barns. Through this collaboration, ShedHub will integrate Miller's Outdoor Living's structures into its platform to give customers a wider selection of outdoor solutions.

“ShedHub aims to provide our customers with more options for portable structures and outdoor living solutions,” said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub.“Partnering with Miller's Outdoor Living allows us to offer a broader range of products so the customers can find the right one for their needs.”

Miller's Outdoor Living, based in Pennsylvania, serves a wide range of locations, including but not limited to, Albion, Big Beaver, Butler, Edinboro, Ellwood City, Erie, Franklin, Hermitage, Meadville, New Castle and Sandy Lake. They also serve in a few locations in Ohio such as Austintown, Conneaut, Cortland, Jefferson, Warren and Youngstown.

Customers will benefit from the easy access to Miller's Outdoor Living products through ShedHub's online platform. The collaboration also introduces customization options, allowing customers to modify the structures according to their liking. Whether it's a customized storage shed, a cozy cottage, or a fun playset, customers can look for them through ShedHub.

In addition to a diverse product range, they also have flexible financing options, making it easier for customers to invest in their ideal outdoor building.

For more information, visit ShedHub's website at and Miller's Outdoor Living's website at .

