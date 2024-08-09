Global Exhaust Monitor Market Size To Worth USD 44.41 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.40%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Exhaust Monitor Size Was Valued at USD 31.8 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Exhaust Monitor Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 44.41 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Forvia, Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Eberspächer, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Sango Co., Ltd., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, BOSAL, Yutaka Giken, Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Others

The Global Exhaust Monitor Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 31.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 44.41 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









The exhaust monitor market usually refers to the market segment that includes devices and technology for monitoring and analyzing exhaust emissions from engines, primarily in vehicle and industrial processes. Exhaust monitors are essential for ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, improving performance, and reducing the environmental impact of emissions. They serve an important role in automobile emission testing, guaranteeing compliance with environmental standards by tracking pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Several main drivers drive the exhaust monitor market, including rigorous pollution laws and technological advances that improve monitoring system accuracy and efficiency. The automotive industry's expansion, particularly the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, drives demand for these solutions to fulfill changing environmental criteria. Increased consumer knowledge and demand for green technologies, as well as government incentives and subsidies, propel market growth. However, the exhaust monitor market confronts numerous restricting constraints, including high initial costs and the difficulty of installation and maintenance, which can prevent widespread adoption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 213 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Exhaust Monitor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, GPF), By Vehicle Types (LCV, Truck, Buses, Tractor, Construction & Mining Equipment), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The GPF segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the after-treatment device, the exhaust monitor market is classified into DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, and GPF. Among these, the GPF segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. This dominance is due to the increased usage of GPFs in gasoline engines to meet tight emission laws and reduce particulate emissions, particularly in areas with rigorous environmental standards.

The truck segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the vehicle types, the exhaust monitor market is divided into LCV, truck, buses, tractor, construction & mining equipment. Among these, the truck segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Trucks face tight emission rules due to their high operational mileage and major influence on air quality, resulting in a necessity for modern monitoring systems to ensure compliance. The extensive use and operational needs of vehicles, together with the necessity for complex exhaust treatment technologies such as SCR and DPF, contribute to the segment's significance.

The OEM segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the exhaust monitor market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the sale channel, the exhaust monitor market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. Among these, the OEM segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the exhaust monitor market during the projected timeframe. This dominance is primarily due to the integration of exhaust monitoring systems into new vehicles throughout production, driven by tight pollution rules and the necessity for compliance from the beginning of production.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the exhaust monitor market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the exhaust monitor market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is going to dominate the exhaust monitor market due to fast industrialization, urbanization, and increased vehicle demand, particularly in China and India. The region's strict emission restrictions and government programs aimed at improving air quality further push the adoption of advanced exhaust monitoring technologies.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the exhaust monitor market over the forecast period. This growth is being fueled by several factors, including rigorous emission limits imposed by governments, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines in the US. The region's advanced automotive industry and increasing acceptance of new technologies all contribute to the demand for sophisticated exhaust monitoring systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the exhaust monitor market include Forvia, Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Eberspächer, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Sango Co., Ltd., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, BOSAL, Yutaka Giken, Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023 , The Eberspaecher's new Purem launched a second technology site in Xuchang, China offering the full range of exhaust products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the exhaust monitor market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Exhaust Monitor Market, By After-Treatment Device



DOC

DPF

LNT

SCR GPF

Global Exhaust Monitor Market, By Vehicle Types



LCV

Truck

Buses

Tractor Construction & Mining Equipment

Global Exhaust Monitor Market, By Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

Global Exhaust Monitor Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

