TOYO Corporation Launches 'IM10/CS' Conducted Immunity Testing Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conducted Immunity Testing Software IM10/CS

Conducted Immunity Test Setup (typical)

Efficiently evaluates immunity to electromagnetic noise from broadcast waves

TOYO Corporation (TSX:8151)

- TOYO

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TOYO Corporation is proud to announce the release of its latest software, "IM10/CS ," designed for conducted immunity testing of electronic devices and automobiles. This new software aims to enhance the evaluation of devices' immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI).

The growing importance of immunity testing in the age of wireless devices cannot be overstated. With the proliferation of wireless devices, ensuring immunity to electromagnetic noise has become increasingly crucial. All electronic devices emit and are exposed to electromagnetic noise, which can disrupt the operation of other nearby devices, leading to potential malfunctions. To prevent such issues, manufacturers of electronic products, including automobiles, conduct comprehensive electromagnetic immunity tests before bringing their products to market.

Conducted immunity testing specifically assesses a device's resilience to electromagnetic noise, particularly that generated by broadcast radio waves such as FM radio, marine, and aviation signals, which can infiltrate devices through power and signal cables. As the use of radio waves continues to expand across various sectors, conducted immunity testing is more important than ever for the safe operation of electronic equipment.

In EMC testing, two key aspects are evaluated: (1) ensuring that the electrical noise emitted by electronic equipment does not disrupt other devices, and (2) verifying that the normal operation of the electronic equipment is not compromised by external electrical noise.

Leveraging over 40 years of experience in electromagnetic noise measurement and testing, TOYO has developed a series of immunity test software solutions informed by its deep expertise and customer feedback. The "IM5" series, launched in 1997, has been widely adopted, with over 1,100 global deployments to date, owing to its compatibility with a variety of testing equipment. The newly launched "IM10/CS" is part of the "IM10" series, which succeeds the "IM5" series and represents a complete overhaul. This software follows the October 2023 release of "IM10/RS" for radiated immunity testing and now brings the same advanced capabilities to conducted immunity testing.

The software provides comprehensive support for conducted immunity testing with advanced automation capabilities. "IM10/CS" is designed to evaluate devices' immunity to electromagnetic noise transmitted through cables. Unlike previous versions, which required separate software for different applications, "IM10/CS" supports all conducted immunity tests, making it a versatile tool for both home/office appliances and automotive equipment.

The software offers centralized management of test scenarios, combining the operating modes of the equipment under test (EUT) with the tester (coupler) that introduces electromagnetic noise. It also provides an easily integrable platform for external systems, enabling the automation of diverse test scenarios. For instance, the software can automatically detect malfunctions in EUT exposed to electromagnetic noise, reducing the need for constant monitoring by engineers. This automation not only alleviates the workload on test engineers but also significantly shortens testing time.

The "IM10" series, including "IM10/CS," will play a crucial role in developing products with superior electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), addressing the growing importance of efficient immunity testing as electronic devices and wireless technologies continue to evolve.

The new software is currently shipping. For more information, please visit the product page at . You are also welcome to contact us directly or through one of our global sales partners.

About TOYO Corporation

Founded in 1953, TOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments – ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), Automobiles, Energy, EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility), Ocean Defense and Security, Software Development, Life Science, and Information Security, the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as 5G network, clean energy, autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products. Its growth strategies include developing its market presence in the United States and China and TOYO has established subsidiaries in both of these important markets. By making available the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of helping to shape a safe and environmentally friendly society and develop industries. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

Steve Wong

TOYOTech

+1 510-438-9548

email us here