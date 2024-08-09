Natural Grocers® Celebrates Missouri Statehood Day With A Freebie And $5 Off, August 10-12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Family-Operated Grocer offers Missouri {N}power ® members a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and additional in-store savings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the

U.S., invites customers to its Celebrate Missouri Statehood Day Event, August 10-12, at its seven Missouri stores . Customers are invited to celebrate Missouri Statehood Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

Natural Grocers® celebrates Missouri Statehood Day with a freebie and $5 off, for {N}power members, August 10-12, 2024.

MISSOURI PROUD

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded its roots to the state of Missouri, with its first store in Columbia in 2011. The company has since added six additional stores to serve Missourians in the "Show-Me State", with the most recent being its Springfield store in 2021.

ColumbiaIndependenceSt. JosephLibertyJoplinJefferson CitySpringfield

"We are a family-operated company that cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of our neighbors, our family, friends, community and planet," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "As we grew, we looked for states and communities we felt could be best served with premium-quality products at our Always AffordableSM prices, world-class customer service and free nutrition education. Missouri offers a robust selection of outdoor recreational opportunities, has an obvious commitment to communities, and a warm, rich cultural scene. We knew it would be a natural fit.

"We have been proud to serve health-minded customers in Missouri with our products and services for almost 13 years. We look forward to supporting the people of Missouri with the Five Founding Principles our company was founded on, for many years to come."

MISSOURI {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

To say 'thank you' to its loyal customers, the company is hosting a Celebrate Missouri Statehood Day event, starting August 10, 2024.



August 10-12: All {N}power members at Missouri stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in-including Missouri, while supplies last.[i] August 10-12: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards

program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit.

Customers can

sign up for {N}power here . Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.



A COMMITMENT TO MISSOURI CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for approximately 125 Crew members in the state of Missouri. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Click here

to learn more about career options with Natural Grocers.

Subscribe to the Free Health Hotline® Magazine to learn more about a natural approach to living with monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles.

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer, follow them on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok or YouTube .

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.



[i]

Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Only valid 8/10/24-8/12/24 at participating Missouri stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii]

Offer available only to {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating Missouri Natural Grocers stores, 8/10/24-8/12/24. Customers who have signed up by 8/8/24 will receive this coupon via email. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5 off coupon. See email for details. {N}power®

offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at

and privacy available at /privacy-policy . Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.