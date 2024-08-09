PAHO Intensifies Support To Central America To Control Dengue

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO) – The Pan American Organization (PAHO) has redoubled its efforts to help Central America manage a significant increase in dengue cases, which have risen by 98 percent in the subregion compared to the previous year. Throughout the Americas, 2024 has been a record year, with more than 11 million reported cases and over 5,900 deaths.

In response to this epidemic, PAHO has deployed a series of strategic measures. Since 2023, in collaboration with the Executive Secretariat of the Council of Ministers of Health of Central America and the Dominican Republic (SE-COMISCA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a comprehensive plan has been implemented that includes training in diagnosis, clinical management, and vector control.

This initiative includes the development of updated protocols and the provision of reagents to improve epidemiological and laboratory surveillance of dengue. To support decision-making in prevention and control, a situation room was also created that is accessible at all times to technical teams from Central American countries.

“Our efforts focus on strengthening the capacity of countries to address the dengue epidemic. This not only includes the rapid detection and diagnosis of cases, but also the adequate and timely management of patients, which is crucial to reduce the severity of cases and save lives,” Dr Luis Gerado Castellanos, head of the Unit of Neglected, Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases at PAHO said.

In line with its Integrated Management Strategy for Arboviral Disease Prevention and Control, PAHO has also launched virtual collaboration spaces (VCS) in various Central American countries. These spaces facilitate the real-time analysis of epidemiological, clinical, and laboratory data, which is crucial for the rapid identification and response to outbreaks, allowing for more effective public health decisions.

PAHO has also strengthened entomological surveillance to identify and control the population of dengue-transmitting mosquitoes, and has facilitated the acquisition of insecticides and supported the operational evaluation of the use of innovative technologies, such as the release of mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia, to promote vector control. Surveillance of insecticide resistance has also been strengthened to ensure they remain effective or are replaced when necessary.

As well as this, virological surveillance has been strengthened through the provision of reagents, as well as updated algorithms for laboratory diagnosis and surveillance. There has also been a significant push to update national clinical guidelines, and training has been provided to health professionals, with the aim of preventing severe cases and reducing deaths.

Community participation is fundamental in the prevention of dengue, as breeding sites in homes and surroundings are the main foci of propagation. PAHO has promoted the production and distribution of educational materials and risk communication strategies to reduce the mosquito population and control the disease. Central American countries have also been encouraged to organize Mosquito Awareness Week to mobilize authorities and communities in the elimination and prevention of breeding sites.

Technical missions by PAHO experts in this subregion have aimed to improve clinical diagnosis and the rapid detection of cases, as well as to strengthen response at the primary healthcare level to ensure effective patient management.

With these coordinated efforts, PAHO remains committed to its mission of supporting countries in the Americas in reducing the impact of dengue, protecting public health, and strengthening local capacities for the adequate management of the disease during this record year.

The post PAHO intensifies support to Central America to control dengue appeared first on Caribbean News Global .