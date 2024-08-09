Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Operating Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024 and posted LTM results for the fourth quarter on Intralinks.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Operating Highlights



Revenue decreased 0.4% to $2.01B from $2.02B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed decreased 7.3% to 2,722 from 2,935 in the prior year quarter

orders decreased 14.5% to 2,267 homes from 2,651 homes in the prior year quarter Sales order backlog decreased 9.6% to 5,501 units from 6,087 units in the prior year quarter

Full Year May 31, 2024 Key Operating Highlights



Revenue increased 20.1% to $6.44B from $5.36B in the prior year

Homes closed increased 10.8% to 8,496 from 7,669 in the prior year Net sales orders increased 31.3% to 7,910 homes from 6,025 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial results live on August 13, 2024, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

