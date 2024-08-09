UTC Holdings, LLC Launches Live The Dream Social Impact Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UTC Holdings, LLC, a Nashville-based social impact holding company, today announced the launch of its "Live the Dream" initiative, aimed at transforming marginalized communities nationwide through business mentorship, development, and personal growth programs.

The initiative, which would be backed by social impact funding partners including and Lowe's, will focus on mental wellness, real estate, and projects to create economic opportunities and promote wellness education.

"At UTC, we believe everyone deserves a chance at success," said Freddie Scott, CEO of UTC Holdings. "Through 'Live the Dream,' we're committed to changing lives one relationship at a time."

Key components of the initiative include:

- Real estate projects in Atlanta 's Martin Luther King Historic District and Nashville, creating jobs, internships, and affordable housing.

- Collaboration with LIVEProsperous, a personal development network, to build a community for aspiring high achievers.

- Partnerships with local nonprofits and churches to provide mentorship and internship opportunities.

UTC Holdings' executive team, including Bob Morgan, Founder of Prosperitus Enterprises and Ralph Henderson as Executive Advisors to the CEO, will manage grants and funds distribution, establish key performance indicators, and report results to grantors.

"Our vision is to be a change agent in addressing fundamental issues impacting underserved communities and businesses," Scott added. "We're investing in an ecosystem that supports small business owners and community development."

For more information about UTC Holdings and the "Live the Dream" initiative, visit .

About UTC Holdings, LLC

UTC Holdings, LLC is a social impact holding company based in Nashville, Tennessee, with a portfolio focused on Real Estate Development, Wellness, Investments, and Community Partnerships.

