ESS And TSARKA Sign Memorandum Of Understanding
Ulviyya Shahin
A delegation from the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under
the Ministry of Digital Development and transport visited
Kazakhstan on August 5-7, Azernews reports, citing
the ministry.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ESS and TSARKA,
Kazakhstan's private Computer Incident Response Center (CERT),
during the visit. This memorandum covers the fields of information
security and cybersecurity and outlines joint activities, including
the exchange of information and expertise.
The meetings also included discussions on the potential for
future cooperation and the products and services offered by TSARKA
in the areas of information security and cybersecurity.
It is important to note that this collaboration aligns with the
implementation of the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023-2027," which was
approved by the Presidential Decree of August 28, 2023. This
strategy includes ongoing efforts to establish cooperation with
CERTs and similar institutions in other countries.
