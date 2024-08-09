عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To Kazakhstan


8/9/2024 3:13:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 9, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in the city of Astana.

The President of Azerbaijan was seen off by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other officials.

AzerNews

