President Ilham Aliyev Concludes His Visit To Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the
Republic of Kazakhstan on August 9, Azernews
reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan
Nazarbayev International Airport in the city of Astana.
The President of Azerbaijan was seen off by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other officials.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108538358
