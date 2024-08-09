Trump Claims He Can End Russian War In Ukraine If Elected Even Before He Gets To White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former U.S. President Donald says he intends to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine even before he is sworn in as president if he wins the upcoming election.

He stated this in an interview with Breitbart , Ukrinform reports.

Trump said he wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine "settled", adding that he knows both Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he believes he can negotiate a peace deal to end the“death” and“destruction” if he is re-elected.

“I know both heads of the countries,” Trump said.“I know President Putin very well. I want to see the death stopping. There's death and there's destruction. They are destroying the whole fabric of a certain part of the world. I want to get it negotiated, and get it done.”

Both presidential candidates in U.S. should have plan for Ukraine's victory - Yermak

Trump criticized his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, saying she would keep flowing hundreds of billions of U.S. tax dollars into Ukraine rather than ending the war.

“I don't think she has any clue,” Trump said.“She wouldn't handle it at all. I don't think she'd do anything. I think it would just go on and millions of people will die. It could evolve into a World War also. She's got no capability to get it done. I want to get it done. I've always had a very good relationship with both men and I think I'm in a very good position.”

According to Trump, he hopes that, should he win, he will be able to conclude a peace agreement between the the election on November 5 and the inauguration on January 20, 2025.

“You look at the heritage of the country-the cities are mostly knocked down,” Trump said, describing Ukraine.“They're flattened. They're just totally flattened. Have you ever seen some of these cities? There's not a building standing. The country has been devastated. So I want to get it solved and I will be able to get it solved. And I'd like to do it before I get to the White House after I'm president-elect.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted of his close relationship with Putin, claiming that the Russian leader respects him and that the latter would have never invaded Ukraine had Trump been president at the time.

Zelensky names three factors for ending war

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he will be able to end the war in Ukraine. After a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky in July, he again promised to bring peace and end the war.

Photo: AA