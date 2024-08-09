Documentary On Ukraine's Extraordinary Operation In Krynky Now Available To English-Language Audiences
The documentary has been uploaded to Ukrinform's YouTube platform .
This is a story of the fight for a small village in Kherson region, all of which has been wiped out but the spot on the map and a short Wikipedia entry. Occupied by Russian troops at the outset of the full-scale war, the small village located in a picturesque area witnessed the incredible heroism, bravery, and courage of Ukraine's Marines.
A small combat team forced the Dnipro in what has proven to be an extremely challenging mission, having seized a bridgehead despite being fully exposed to enemy firepower. This film is not only about surviving, it is also about making it out of the Krynky hell alive. These are the living testimonies of those who saw death firsthand and then came back to life.
The documentary was authored by Ukrainian photojournalists Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov.
The film was directed, edited, and produced by Ukrinform's main editorial
office.
